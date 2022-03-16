ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

When prayer does not bring any relief

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgbtE_0eh1amFm00
Questioning the power of prayer.

To those who have been discussing the efficacy of prayer (Letters, 14 March), I would recommend a look at a 2006 Harvard study into praying for sick people, which was funded to the tune of $2.5m by the Templeton Foundation, an American philanthropic organisation. Scientists studied 1,800 patients using double-blind testing, which was recognised as being rigorous and reliable. Of the three groups tested, there were no discernible results in two of them; in the third group, some people who were really ill and knew they were being prayed for got worse – not many, but statistically measurable. I understand that this will not make a blind bit of difference to people’s beliefs.

Paul Wright

King’s Lynn, Norfolk

Peter van den Dungen suggests paying for peace, rather than praying for it. Peace of a kind was brought to Manchester cathedral some years ago when a peregrine falcon often perched on the parapets, petrifying the pooing pigeons, who in a sense paid for it. Mind you, the peregrine did the preying.

Fr Alec Mitchell

Holyhead, Anglesey

Comments / 33

EGL Swoop
2d ago

I pray and ALWAYS get an answer. Sometimes the answer is NO, and I can deal with that. I love the fact that the Lord listens to me

Reply(10)
12
Larry Selvage
1d ago

all it takes is your prayer then watch and feel what the Lord does for you and with you he does answer prayers it take you believing that he can have faith that he will he loves you and me and he's there for us

Reply
7
Debbie Burtwell
1d ago

Well Let Me, Tell Ya. PRAYER WORKS. I Could Write a Book. Sometimes, God, has a Different Plan. And are Prayer's, are not being Answered. But Then In Time, You Realize Why. Because He Had A Much Bigger, and BETTER, Plan.🤗💕🥰

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Putin’s tough-guy act beaten by an ex-actor

Vladimir Putin will never forgive Volodymyr Zelenskiy for making him look old (Admire Volodymyr Zelenskiy all you like. But please don’t treat him as a heart-throb, 8 March). Putin aped the tough-guy look with his photo ops (bare-chested horse riding etc), whereas Zelenskiy has looked the part without even trying. Furthermore, Zelenskiy has displayed passion, an overused word lately, but apt here, whereas Putin can only achieve a cold dispassion, fed by vanity.
EUROPE
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#The Templeton Foundation#American
Fox News

Pastor Max Lucado on John 3:16, One of the Most Important Verses in the Bible

For Christians, the entirety of the Bible hinges on a short verse in the Gospel of John in the New Testament; John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” It pretty much sums up the narrative of God’s plan for redeeming the entire human race and the whole of creation, rescuing them from the Fall from Grace, and the evil now rampant in our world because of it. Pastor Max Lucado’s 2007 best-selling book on those 26 words has been re-released and updated with “new content for a new generation.” Called “3:16 The Numbers of Hope,” it is a deep, heart-probing explanation of why these words were so mind-boggling when Jesus imparted them to Nicodemus more than two thousand years ago, and how they are just as life-altering for us today. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Max Lucado, a master storyteller, and spirit-filled teacher of biblical truth, talks about the power of John 3:16 and the hope it offers. He says, “The heart of the human problem is the heart of the human. And God’s treatment is prescribed in John 3:16… Let John 3:16 become the banner of your life, so much so that the message of God’s unending and unbending love overflows from you to others.”
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

The Christians Who Think the Ukraine Invasion Means Jesus Is Returning to Earth

Click here to read the full article. The day after Russia started dropping missiles on Ukraine, pastor Greg Laurie took to Facebook with a message for his flock. To much of the world, current events may look like the unhinged machinations of a megalomaniacal authoritarian intent on worldwide disruption, but to Christians of a certain ilk, Laurie argued that the war could be viewed as something else entirely: a sign of the second coming of Christ. “Is there any prophetic significance to what is happening in Ukraine right now?” the heading of the post posed. “The answer is…Yes!” For millennia, end...
WORLD
Andrei Tapalaga

An Archaeologist Discovered Where the Garden of Eden Is Located

Depiction of Garden of Eden from Biblical TimesBible Study. The Garden of Eden may be one of the most important locations in history. Based on the Bible, this is the place where God created the first man Adam and where Adam created the first woman, Eve. Adam was formed from the ground (Gen 2:7). Wordplay between “Adam” and “ground” (adama [h’m’d}a]) is unmistakable. It is important that Adam has identified with humankind rather than any particular nationality. The country from which the dust was taken is not specified. Rabbis believed it came from all over the earth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
psychologytoday.com

Couples Who Share This One Thing Stay Happier Together

The other day when I (Suzie) woke up on a dreary weekday morning, the first thing that crossed my mind was the many, many problems in the world right now. Numerous negative thoughts flooded my brain. Not to mention my seemingly endless to-do list, which made me want to take immediate refuge underneath the warm covers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New Haven Register

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
FRANCE
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Psych Centra

10 Ways to Talk to Someone with Narcissistic Tendencies

Learn how to communicate with narcissistic tendencies and when you may want to consider setting boundaries. We all want to feel heard, understood, connected, and supported in our conversations. But that’s not always the case when you’re talking with someone with narcissistic tendencies. Whether this person lives with...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thought Catalog

If You Are In Love With Someone Who Cannot Love You Back, This Is Your Reminder

This poem is from the book A Gentle Reminder by Bianca Sparacino. Listen — if you are in love with someone who cannot love you back at the moment, please understand that this is not a reflection of your goodness, this is not a reflection of your worth. Sometimes life weathers people in different ways. We are all on this Earth just trying to figure ourselves out, just trying to mend the breaks in our souls, just trying to deal with what is heavy within us. Sometimes we’re ready and another person is not. Sometimes we try and another person does not. Sometimes we pour ourselves into another human being and they cannot contain all that we are. Sometimes we fight and another person surrenders. Sometimes we choose to make things work, and another.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ABC 4

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anita Durairaj

The Philistines mentioned in the Bible were of European origin

Samson bound by the PhilistinesPicture by unknown author; Wikimedia Commons; Public Domain in the United States. In the Bible, the Philistines were known for being in conflict with the Israelites. They were often not described positively and even today, the word "philistine" has a negative connotation.
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Traumatize Victims With Specific Actions

I reflect on the night that would be one of the scariest of my entire life. The evening started out absolutely perfectly. One of my best friends had gotten married from my childhood, and I was the maid of honor. A group of us danced for hours, drinking wine and laughing.
The Guardian

The Guardian

198K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy