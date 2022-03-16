ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat’s Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo on different trajectories in returns

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 1 day ago
Markieff Morris was solid Wednesday night in his second game back for the Heat. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The thought when the Miami Heat got closer to whole was that the rotation blueprint would come into focus.

Instead, with Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris back in Erik Spoelstra’s mix, it could be argued that lines have become blurred.

In fact, at the moment, a case could be made that the return of Morris from his 58 games missed due to whiplash is having more impact on the rotation in these initial stages than Oladipo in his return from May quadriceps surgery.

In reviewing Tuesday night’s 105-98 victory over the Detroit Pistons at FTX Arena, Spoelstra spoke of his intrigue of Morris playing alongside P.J. Tucker in a smaller lineup, as well as how Morris stepped in effectively when starting center Bam Adebayo got into foul trouble.

All the while, Oladipo has played mostly as sidekick with the second unit, with Tyler Herro’s usage rate through the roof. And while Oladipo offers offensive intrigue, he is not nearly the 3-point threat of reserve wing Max Strus, who helped the Heat salvage Tuesday’s victory with his 4 of 6 on 3-pointers, after entering for the first time late in the third quarter.

With Dewayne Dedmon uneven with his recent play as backup center, and with the opportunity to counter with a smaller approach, Spoelstra delved into Morris-Tucker on Tuesday night. Following the victory, the Heat coach enthusiastically spoke of the possibilities.

“I’m interested in it, for sure,” he said, with the Heat off until Friday night’s visit by the Oklahoma City Thunder, at the close of this seven-game homestand. “No, I am. It felt like there’s space, there’s toughness. The skill set that Markieff brings really fits this group. And it’s not like we’re reinventing who he’s been. This has been who he’s been his entire career.

“You know, we had to get to it a little bit quicker, but it’s something that we’ve talked about as a staff. And I’m glad that actually we were pushed into that immediately into the third quarter. There were a lot of positives with that unit.”

Similarly, Spoelstra spoke of having a possible Plan B for the nights when Adebayo is in foul trouble, such as against the Pistons.

“Bam had to come out of the third quarter so fast, but we settled in pretty quickly with ‘Kief, because it’s a similar game,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s really a credit to all the work he’s put in behind the scenes. His conditioning is there. It’s not the same as live five on five, but he’s able to play 15 to 18 to 20 minutes pretty hard. And he’s doing it on both ends.

The initial thought, before the season, was that Oladipo would be the kick-start for the second unit. Instead, Herro has made that his forte.

“I have a little time where it’s just my unit on the court, that I’m able to make plays and the ball’s in my hand a lot,” Herro said of his recent streak of breakout second quarters, in units that also feature Oladipo in a low-usage role.

And then there is Strus, who is available to provide the type of spacing that Oladipo, based on his uneven 3-point shooting in recent seasons, does not generate.

For now, the rotations, the roles of Morris ands Oladipo remain fluid, with Caleb Martin having missed the past week with a hyperextended left knee and with Jimmy Butler spraining his right ankle and sitting out Tuesday night’s second half.

“That’s just the most important thing,” Spoelstra said of Oladipo and Morris, “is just continue to get out there and get in a better feel, a better rhythm of how to contribute and how to help us play winning basketball.

“And those minutes are really important. They’ve both had really good moments.”

