Zelensky asks Congress for air defence systems and fighter jets as no-fly zone alternative

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Congress for Soviet-made air defence systems and fighter jets as an alternative to a no-fly zone over Ukraine .

US and Nato officials have so far declined the Ukrainian president's pleas for such a zone because the measure would place warplanes at risk of direct engagement with Russian aircraft.

During an emotional plea to Congress on the matter, Mr Zelensky referenced Martin Luther King Jr's famous speech.

"I have a dream... These words are known to each of you today. I can say I have a need - I need to protect our sky," he said.

