ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Zelensky asks Congress for air defence systems and fighter jets as no-fly zone alternative

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Congress for Soviet-made air defence systems and fighter jets as an alternative to a no-fly zone over Ukraine .

US and Nato officials have so far declined the Ukrainian president's pleas for such a zone because the measure would place warplanes at risk of direct engagement with Russian aircraft.

During an emotional plea to Congress on the matter, Mr Zelensky referenced Martin Luther King Jr's famous speech.

"I have a dream... These words are known to each of you today. I can say I have a need - I need to protect our sky," he said.

Sign up to our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr.
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fighter Aircraft#No Fly Zone#Ukraine#Soviet#Nato#Ukrainian#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Fortune

U.S. working on 3-way plane swap to supply Ukraine with Russian-made fighter jets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The U.S. is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies on possibly having those countries supply warplanes to Ukraine for use against Russian forces, a White House spokesperson said.
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
The Independent

How big is Ukraine’s air force and what weapons do they have to fight Russia

Russia is continuing to advance in Ukraine with devastating airstrikes reported in Kyiv and the north-east city of Kharkiv.As the Russian invasion entered its sixth day, US senator Chris Murphy said Putin’s troops are preparing for a “long and bloody” siege of the Ukrainian capital, while Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin is engaging in “barbaric and indiscriminate” tactics to target civilians in Ukraine.It comes as more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in “barbaric” shelling, Ukrainian authorities said on Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

551K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy