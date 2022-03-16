Simba is celebrating World Sleep Day with an impressive 40% off some of its bestselling mattresses

World Sleep Day takes place on 18 March this year, and to celebrate, Simba has an impressive sale of up to 40 per cent off some of the brand’s bestselling mattresses .

If you’re not quite sure what World Sleep Day is all about, we’re here to explain it. Sadly, it isn’t a day we can just all stay in bed, rather it’s an awareness activity from the World Sleep Society, a nonprofit organisation made up of medical professionals dedicated to advancing sleep health.

Through having a dedicated day, the society aims to raise awareness of the crucial need for sleep, the role it plays on our health and celebrate the importance of healthy sleep.

According to the Worldsleepday.org official research webpage the three elements of good sleep are depth, duration and continuity (sleep without waking up) and we all know by now that a good mattress plays a crucial role in getting a good night’s kip.

So, it doesn’t seem like this Simba sale could come at a better time, with huge savings across mattresses that we usually wouldn’t see until Black Friday or the January sales.

Read more:

Simba hybrid mattress king-size: Was £1,149 now £689.40, Simbasleep.com

We reviewed the Simba hybrid mattress in a king-size, testing whether the bed-in-a-box was really worth its price tag, and our tester seemed to think so. So, now at 40 per cent off, this seems like quite the steal. Our writer said, “The Simba hybrid mattress is one that gives an instant and cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges.”

“We’d recommend it to medium firmness fans, side and front sleepers, back pain sufferers, people who get hot at night and people whose bedrooms are difficult to reach. It’s definitely up there with our favourite hybrids.” They added.

Simba hybrid pro king-size: Was £1,569 now £1,019.85, Simbasleep.com

Similar to the hybrid – only with a thicker, more deluxe base with seven different layers – the hybrid pro is now an impressive 35 per cent off. Again, we reviewed this model as part of our best mattresses round-up and compared it to the Simba hybrid giving our tester had a clear winner.

“It has all the same benefits and, like the original version, and we think it’s best for front and side sleepers. But what’s different is that it feels even more sumptuous – the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these.’”

Simba hybrid luxe mattress king-size: Was £1,99 now £1,499.25 , Simbasleep.com

The most expensive of the Simba mattress range, the hybrid luxe mattress has also had a hefty discount for world sleep day. At 25 per cent, it isn’t quite as good a deal as the others, but seeing as it still shave off a quarter of the price, we really can’t complain. As with all of the Simba mattresses we’ve rewiewed, our writer only had good things to say.

“The only issue here is, once you’ve bought the Simba hybrid luxe mattress, you’ll likely never want to leave home and sleep anywhere else, so sorry for that. It’s a super-comfortable, supportive and innovatively designed mattress that helps you to sleep more soundly and makes you unlikely to be woken up by your partner as much. It is the most expensive mattress of its kind from the brand, but we also had the least disrupted night’s sleep we’d had in a while, and what price can you put on that?”

Hybrid essential mattress king-size: Was £999 now £599.40, Simbasleep.com

Finally, the most budget-friendly option on Simba’s site – and it now comes with a 40 per cent discount. While we haven’t yet tested this one at IndyBest, we can already see that as this is the cheapest option it’s also the most basic.

There’s only four different layers including one comfort layer compared to the two comfort layers in the hybrid pro and hybrid luxe. It also only has 1,500 titanium Simba Aerocoil micro springs compared to an impressive 5,000 in the hybrid luxe. But, for those looking for a comfortable cost, we’re pretty confident it will have the same Simba touch as the others.

