In Pictures: Weather makes the biggest splash at Cheltenham Ladies Day

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Crowds have returned to the Cheltenham Festival this week, a year after racing’s equivalent of the Olympics was staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Wednesday brought the punters out in their finery for Ladies Day, and they shrugged off some miserable weather to make up for the lost year at the famous Gloucestershire event.

The day started with a special heritage steam train service taking racegoers to the site on Ladies Day.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

