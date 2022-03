KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Someone has been taking all the children's books from a neighborhood library, prompting community members to step in. The Little Free Library on Killington Drive in Kalamazoo has been around for seven years. It has a sign on the door encouraging community members to take a book and leave a book. Lately, owner Bob Samples said that hasn't been the case. He said in the last week, someone took all of the children's books. More children's books were then added, but they were all taken too.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO