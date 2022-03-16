ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut school to remove 'Indians' as athletics mascot

  • A Connecticut school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to remove the ‘Indians’ moniker as the school's athletic team's mascot.
  • The neighboring Mohegan Tribe has reportedly offered financial assistance to the school as they move away from the name.
  • A state law passed last summer will eventually disqualify schools across the state whose mascots include tribal names without consent from receiving funds from the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund.

The Montville Connecticut school board voted unanimously on Tuesday to remove the "Indians" moniker as the school's athletic team's mascot.

“We don’t want the use of the Indian name to be a polarizing issue for the town or the tribe and we recognize that our use of this nickname is not a Montville issue but a much more global decision,” school superintendent, Laurie Pallin, said.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that the neighboring Mohegan Tribe has offered financial assistance to the school as they move away from the name.

“In our discussions with Montville, we made it clear that we appreciate and applaud any community seeking to be more sensitive to the history of American Indians. Montville has always been that community,” Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba said, according to the AP.

Changing America has reached out to the Mohegan Tribe for comment.

Connecticut lawmakers passed legislation last summer that would disqualify schools across the state whose mascots include tribal names without consent from receiving funds from the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund.

Funding, according to the provision, would be withheld from schools that, without permission, use “any name, symbol or image that depicts, refers to or is associated with a state or federally recognized Native American tribe or a Native American individual, custom or tradition, as a mascot, nickname, logo or team.” Schools have until June 30, 2023, to make changes.

Most of the state’s 169 schools receive some level of funding from the Mashantucket Pequot/Mohegan Fund.

“Towns around this state have been told year after year by Connecticut’s Native American tribes that their nicknames and mascots are horribly offensive,” bill sponsor Sen. Cathy Osten (D) said in a statement in June. “If certain cities and towns won’t listen to their fellow citizens, then they can certainly do without the tribal money that they are showing such disrespect toward.”

