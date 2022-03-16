AARP’s tips on dealing with the rising prices and unexpected expenses

Roughly one in four Americans 30 say their financial situation is worse than it was a year ago that’s why AARP is offering free money management tools and tips to manage common expenses.

Mary Liz Burns, Communications Strategy Director for Savings and Planning at AARP shares that nearly eight in ten (78%) workers ages 30 are worried about prices rising faster than their income, making it difficult to cover everyday expenses, manage debt, and save for the future. Further, roughly one in four (24%) say their financial situation is worse than it was a year ago.

Among those who say their financial situation is worse today, more than half (52%) fault increased expenses and nearly one third (31%) point to higher debt. Notably, more than four out of ten (42%) adults with debt say they have more debt than is manageable for them. And four in ten (39%) say that they have no emergency savings. Approximately four out of ten (40%) Americans do not feel financially secure enough to handle a $400 emergency, according to an AARP analysis of the Federal Reserve’s economic well-being survey.

AARP Money Map is a free solution designed for mobile or desktop devices that helps users create a clear plan of action for unplanned expenses and debts—helping you save time and interest on outstanding bills. AARP Money Map helps you visualize all of your debts in one place and make a plan to pay them down, including which debts to pay first, and how much to pay. You can also map out an action plan to reach your financial goals, save for emergencies or large purchases, and with an interactive budgeting tool see where your money is going and create your own spending plan going forward. This allows users to find the most effective strategies to pay their bills (or manage their debt) and minimize harm to their credit score. AARP Money Map is also available in Spanish .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.