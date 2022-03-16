ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

A US special envoy to Northern Ireland would help preserve the peace

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hEGSt_0eh1YQmQ00
© Associated Press

At a time when the foundations of democracy in Europe are under attack, we have learned the incredible value — and power — of unity. This has important implications for Northern Ireland. It demonstrates that the differences that have undermined efforts to bring the United Kingdom and European Union to workable modus operandi on cross-Irish trade are relatively trivial and must be laid aside. But the larger point is, we cannot have Northern Ireland slip back into violence and communal conflict when we have much more important things to worry about.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given rise to a heightened level of cooperation between the United Kingdom and European Union. It may be brief, but it should not be squandered. In short, there may be an opportunity for a reboot of discussions between the United Kingdom and European Union. This is the right time to act, and the U.S. should appoint a Special Presidential Envoy to Northern Ireland to help facilitate the process.

In the past, when the peace process in Northern Ireland stalled, the United States played an important role in finding a way forward. In the 1990s, President Clinton appointed former Sen. George Mitchell as the first U.S. Special Envoy to Northern Ireland. Mitchell eventually helped facilitate the seminal peace agreement that ended more than three decades of conflict. The envoy position continued during President George W Bush’s administration, when then-Under Secretary of State Paula Dobriansky assumed the envoy role. Under her watch, the Northern Ireland Assembly began functioning, there were crucial developments in security sector reform, and she worked closely with the U.S. Consul General in Belfast and U.S. ambassadors in London and Dublin.

There is no substitute for an envoy who represents the president of the United States. The work of all of the U.S. envoys to Northern Ireland has reassured the people living in Ireland that the U.S. government and the American people want peace, stability and economic prosperity for all communities there.

Since the United Kingdom left the European Union, President Biden and Congress have been active in maintaining and protecting the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. The peace process in Northern Ireland is one of the greatest diplomatic achievements of the 20th century and could not have been accomplished without the close cooperation of the British, Irish and U.S. governments. The Biden administration and Congress have been clear in their commitment against entering into a U.S.-UK trade agreement that undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

This type of signaling, however, is not enough. To stabilize the hard-earned peace in Northern Ireland, the U.S. should appoint another envoy to Northern Ireland. There are several reasons for this: First, an envoy could help repair cooperative institutions meant to maintain the roles of Britain and Ireland as co-guarantors of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. These institutions have eroded under the tensions that were exposed and exacerbated by Brexit.

Appointing an envoy would, similarly, represent the strength of the United States’s interest in having first-hand information about what is happening on the ground in Northern Ireland, rather than hearing differing perspectives from British and Irish politicians.

In addition to helping resolve political issues, the envoy, working with the U.S. ambassadors to Ireland and the United Kingdom, also would be able to encourage greater trade, investment and economic cooperation between Northern Ireland and the United States, creating jobs that are vital for renewed confidence between and across communities in Northern Ireland.

Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to focus on unity. With all the other foreign policy challenges — most urgently, the war in Ukraine — and given the fraying of the institutions of the peace in Northern Ireland, the U.S. needs a presidential envoy to be solely focused on how it can help buttress that peace. President Biden should mark St. Patrick’s Day with an announcement that after the Northern Ireland Assembly elections in early May, he will appoint an envoy to help reconstitute the devolved government in Northern Ireland and re-engage the U.S. in a peace in which it has played such an important historic role.

Ambassador (ret.) Susan Elliott is president and CEO of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy and former U.S. Consul General to Northern Ireland (2007-2009).

Bonnie Weir, Ph.D., is senior lecturer and founding co-director of the Program on Peace and Development at Yale University.

Ted Smyth is president of the board of advisers for Glucksman Ireland House at New York University.

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

The war in Ukraine holds a warning for the world order

The liberal world order has been on life support for a while. U.S. President Joe Biden, in his inaugural address, called democracy “fragile.” Russian President Vladimir Putin said two years ago that “the liberal idea” had “outlived its purpose,” while Chinese President Xi Jinping has extolled the strength of an all-powerful state and, as he put it last March, “self-confidence in our system.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Russia#Dublin#Uk#European Union#Irish#State
Daily Mail

NATO flexes its muscles on Putin's doorstep: Alliance sends 30,000 troops, 50 vessels and 200 aircraft to Russian-neighbour Norway for military drills

NATO has sent tens of thousands of troops, including Royal Marines, an aircraft carrier, a destroyer ship and a nuclear-powered attack submarine to Norway, which borders Russia. Troops from 28 countries in Europe and North America are taking part in an exercise lasting around a month, which began in northern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Washington Post

Liz Cheney nails the truth about ‘the Putin wing of the GOP’

Rep. Liz Cheney says so. The Wyoming Republican made the charge this weekend, in reference to a former Trump administration official who openly sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Few Republicans are in that camp, of...
U.S. POLITICS
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Who’s REALLY Running the Biden Administration?

Over the past decade, some of the Left’s favorite villains have been the Koch brothers and their big spending on Republican political causes. After the 2016 election, Democrats kicked their own dark money operation into overdrive. Glenn Beck heads to the chalkboard to expose the far-left funding network that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

509K+
Followers
61K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy