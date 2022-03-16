ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allergy season may get much worse thanks to climate change

 5 days ago
  • Researchers created a predictive model that examined the 15 most common types of pollen and how projected changes in temperature and precipitation will affect their production.
  • They combined climate data and socioeconomic scenarios, then correlated them with data from 1995 to 2014 to determine pollen emission levels by the end of the century.
  • Around 30 percent of people across the globe suffer from pollen-induced allergies.

New research suggests climate change could make allergy season longer and more severe by the end of the century.

University of Michigan researchers created a predictive model that examined the 15 most common types of pollen and how projected changes in temperature and precipitation will affect their production. Researchers combined climate data and socioeconomic scenarios, then correlated it with data from 1995 to 2014 to determine pollen emissions levels by 2100.

They found that by the end of the century, pollen emissions could begin 40 days earlier in the spring — and last 19 days longer — than what was seen between 1995 and 2014. Further, pollen emissions could increase by 200 percent.

“Pollen-induced respiratory allergies are getting worse with climate change,” the study’s first author Yingxiao Zhang said in a news release.

“Our findings can be a starting point for further investigations into the consequence of climate change on pollen and corresponding health effects,” Zhang added.

Around 30 percent of adults across the globe suffer from pollen-induced allergies, the researchers said.

U-M professor of climate and space sciences and engineering Allison Steiner said her team’s model may eventually lead to allergy predictions in various regions.

“We’re hoping to include our pollen emissions model within a national air quality forecasting system to provide improved and climate-sensitive forecasts to the public,” she said.

The study was published March 15 in the journal Nature Communications.

