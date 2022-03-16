Samuel L. Jackson Still To Play ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu Again
By Claire Epting
Northland FAN 106.5
5 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is ready to make his comeback as the powerful Jedi in future projects. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson expressed how much he’d like to return to the role for The Mandalorian —...
Click here to read the full article. Dominique Fishback earned acclaim in “Judas and the Black Messiah” playing Deborah Johnson, the wife of murdered Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya, who won an Oscar for the role). She’ll next be seen in the Apple TV Plus limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” which bows March 11 on the streamer. It’s a heavyweight project: The series is based on Walter Mosley’s novel (he exec produces) and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an old man who is suffering from dementia and on the brink of sinking even...
Samuel L. Jackson is looking back on his only Oscar nomination and has come to the realization on why Black stars have actually scored a win at the award ceremony. Speaking with the U.K.’s The Sunday Times the 73-year-old recalled his iconic performance as Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film Pulp Fiction.
Samuel L. Jackson is starring in the new limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” based on the best-selling novel. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jackson, who offered some baby advice to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, who recently welcomed a baby boy named Ethan.
Samuel L. Jackson has spent a lifetime dealing with relatives with memory issues and 10 years trying to get a film made about the challenges. With “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” he says, the two worlds have converged. In the Apple TV+ series, Jackson plays an aging...
Samuel L. Jackson's considerable star power can't can't breathe life into "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," a slow-moving Apple TV+ limited series constrained by the disjointed nature of its plot. Just securing a project featuring Jackson (who produces as well as stars) is probably coup enough for the streaming service, but the marquee value doesn't overcome what turns out to be a slog as a viewing proposition.
Samuel L. Jackson has been dealt pretty good cards when it comes to aging. “I was fortunate enough to be blessed with a really great gene pool,” the actor said. “There’s a lot of Alzheimer’s in my family, but people live a long time, too.”. The...
Cynthia Kaye McWilliams is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Currently appearing opposite Kevin Hart in “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which has just returned to screens for a reunion season after a six year hiatus, McWilliams is also the voice of Gamora in Marvel Studios’ animated series “What If…?” and is soon to be seen in Apple original series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” alongside Samuel L. Jackson.
Samuel L. Jackson prefers to star in "popcorn movies". The 73-year-old actor has appeared in hit films including 'Jurassic Park' and the 'Star Wars' prequels during a prolific movie career and admits he gravitates towards flicks he would have enjoyed when he was younger. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
"Casting Samuel L. Jackson as a man in his 90s with dementia is a bold choice," says Mike Hale of the miniseries based on the novel of Walter Mosley's novel of the same name that Jackson has been working to bring to the screen since 2010. "Is there any actor more defined by his command, his cool, his razor-sharpness? It’s like telling Bill Murray not to be funny. Funny thing is, the person who cast Jackson as the title character in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey .... was Samuel L. Jackson," says Hale, adding: "Jackson has said he was attracted to the story because of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in his own family. But you can see another, more strategic reason he might cotton to Mosley’s touching blend of parable, mystery and period melodrama. Through a slightly fantastical plot device, Ptolemy Grey slides back and forth between crotchety dementia and full, get-your-swagger-on capability. So Jackson gets to have it both ways, and the show’s tension springs from our continuing assessment of Ptolemy’s mental state. We’re constantly rooting for him to be as much like Samuel L. Jackson as possible."
There are few actors as synonymous with their liberal use of expletives on the silver screen as Samuel L. Jackson. From Pulp Fiction to The Hateful Eight, it's hard to imagine any of Jackson's roles without a copious amount of "motherfuckers" thrown into the mix which is why everyone was surprised when a ranking of onscreen profanity didn't place him in the top spot.
Did you ever think you’d be so happy to see the Star Wars prequels?. That’s the surprisingly effective pitch of the first trailer for the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The unmistakable music from The Phantom Menace is here, and so is Ewan McGregor, back as Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time in more than 15 years.
It sounds like a pipe dream, 25 years after the original Face/Off that there might be some kind of a sequel, but for the last year or two we’ve gotten rumblings that director Adam Wingard and writer SImon Barrett were developing a new version of the beloved 1997 blockbuster about a cop (John Travolta) and a criminal (Nicolas Cage) who switch faces. First we heard they were making a reboot, but later there was talk of making a direct sequel to the first film instead — and then we heard that Travolta and Cage were in talks to appear in the sequel as well.
Lucasfilm has made no secret of the fact that the big villain of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is Darth Vader. But apparently he was a later addition to the process of developing the show. Initially, Obi-Wan had a different structure and a different villain — Obi-Wan’s old prequel nemesis, Darth Maul.
Daniel Radcliffe plays "Weird Al" Yankovic in the upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. But the actor wasn't content to just mime along with an instrument for the portrayal. No, Radcliffe went out and learned to play Yankovic's signature instrument — the accordion — to properly embody the beloved comedy-music entertainer. That's what the actor told Screen Rant in part of a new interview that emerged on Wednesday (March 16).
As a great philosopher once said, “For more than 100 years, there’s one place where we all came together to be entertained. To escape, to go some place new. The movies. There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe.”
Samuel Jackson has been attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since its inception with 2008's Iron Man. The legendary actor made his first appearance during a post-credits scene for the Robert Downey Jr. film, where he uttered the words "I'm here to talk to you about the Avengers initiative", and the rest is history. Although the actor has appeared in numerous films in the MCU, Jackson hasn't gotten the chance to headline his own project – until now.
After 150-plus films and nearly half a century on screen, the 72-year-old actor still doesn’t have a statuette. His unforgettable turn as a philosophizing hitman reminds us that he’s still a few decades overdue. The Oscars are like a box of chocolates: You sort of know what you're...
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0