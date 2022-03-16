ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samuel L. Jackson Still To Play ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu Again

By Claire Epting
 5 days ago
Samuel L. Jackson, who portrayed Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, is ready to make his comeback as the powerful Jedi in future projects. During a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jackson expressed how much he’d like to return to the role for The Mandalorian —...

