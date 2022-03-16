Samuel L. Jackson Still To Play ‘Star Wars’ Mace Windu Again

"Casting Samuel L. Jackson as a man in his 90s with dementia is a bold choice," says Mike Hale of the miniseries based on the novel of Walter Mosley's novel of the same name that Jackson has been working to bring to the screen since 2010. "Is there any actor more defined by his command, his cool, his razor-sharpness? It’s like telling Bill Murray not to be funny. Funny thing is, the person who cast Jackson as the title character in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey .... was Samuel L. Jackson," says Hale, adding: "Jackson has said he was attracted to the story because of the prevalence of Alzheimer’s in his own family. But you can see another, more strategic reason he might cotton to Mosley’s touching blend of parable, mystery and period melodrama. Through a slightly fantastical plot device, Ptolemy Grey slides back and forth between crotchety dementia and full, get-your-swagger-on capability. So Jackson gets to have it both ways, and the show’s tension springs from our continuing assessment of Ptolemy’s mental state. We’re constantly rooting for him to be as much like Samuel L. Jackson as possible."

9 DAYS AGO