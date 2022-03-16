ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most popular dog breeds of 2021

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqEvR_0eh1YFJf00
  • The American Kennel Club announced the most popular dog breeds of 2021.
  • The Labrador Retriever was the No. 1 most popular dog breed for the 31st consecutive year.
  • A new addition to the top 5 was the poodle, marking its first appearance there since 1997.

The American Kennel Club announced the most popular dog breeds of 2021, with a mix of repeat favorites and new furry faces rounding out the top 5.

The Labrador Retriever was the No. 1 most popular dog breed for the 31st consecutive year. The club cited the breed’s “temperament and versatility” as two standout features that “contribute to its perennial popularity.”

A new addition to the top 5 was the poodle, marking its first appearance there since 1997. Each of the top 5 breeds were purebreds.

Some traits that ranked the same among each of the top 5 breeds lend insight into what makes them so vastly popular. Each of the five breeds ranked at the highest “lovey dovey” for affection, as well as “Good with Young Children,” making them most attractive to families.

The top 5 most popular dog breeds can be seen below, and you can see where your dog falls on the full list, available here.

1. Labrador Retriever.

2. French Bulldog.

3. Golden Retriever.

4. German Shepherd.

5. Poodle.

