New York City, NY

Fleet Week to kick off summer in NYC with pandemic-era return

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Batten down the hatches because thousands of Navy sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen are gearing up to take New York City by storm once more.

Fleet Week will return to the Big Apple on May 25 and run through May 31. Nearly 3,000 military personnel are expected to participate in the weeklong event, which dates to 1982.

It will mark the first time Fleet Week will be held since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to hold virtual events in 2020 and 2021. Mayor Eric Adams hailed Fleet Week’s return as another sign that the city is open for business.

“I am honored to have our military’s finest on the steps of City Hall to welcome the return of Fleet Week,” said Adams on Wednesday. “We’re letting our service members know that we are open and proud to welcome them back to our city. I salute their bravery and commitment in defending our nation.”

The time-honored tradition celebrates sea services with public tours of military ships and a variety of military demonstrations. For more information about Fleet Week 2022, visit nycgo.com .

