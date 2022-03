Before the days of 800-horsepower Dodges, car thieves had to rely on driving skill alone to get away from the cops. Although, as seen in a video from a few years ago involving a Hellcat and in this one that involves an early , it never really works out for the get-a-way drivers as the common theme here is the face in the dirt ending. Looking on the bright side of other people’s poor life choices though, we spectators are usually left with a very entertaining video to watch.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 22 MINUTES AGO