Seguin, TX

Police: Texas ‘magician’ stole nearly $3,000 from cashiers at Walmart

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
SEGUIN, Texas — Police in Texas have released surveillance photos as they search for a man they say used a quick change scheme to steal thousands of dollars.

In a Facebook post, Seguin police officers said, “Seguin’s next David Blaine made a stop at Walmart for a quick magic show. Sadly, only he knew about the performance.”

The photos included in the post show a man in a baseball cap on two separate occasions, when police say he went into the Walmart and took $2,700 from cashiers using a quick-change scheme.

In a quick-change scheme, a thief targets cashiers by paying for inexpensive items with large bills. As the cashier hands over the large amount of change, the thief hides some of it, then tells the cashier they miscounted the money. This prompts the cashier to count out more money, netting the thief extra cash, KXAN explained.

Police said the suspect used sleight of hand to show the Walmart cashiers he was shortchanged while putting the cash in his pocket.

Police said anyone who sees the “magician & fashionista” should call investigators so they can “book him … for his next magic performance, of course.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

