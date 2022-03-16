ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach police help family of man found digging through dumpster looking for toys

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
Daytona Beach police The Daytona Beach police chief said he spotted a man digging through a dumpster while driving around the city during Bike Week. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach police chief said he spotted a man digging through a dumpster while driving around the city during Bike Week.

When he stopped to talk to the man, Chief Jakari Young said he turned the conversation into an opportunity to help.

Young said the man told him he was going through the dumpster looking for toys for his kids, one of whom had a birthday coming up.

With the help of Patrol Officer Sean Wagner and Patrol Captain Trisha Loomis, Young said they took the family to the department’s Valor Boulevard headquarters, where the kids were given toys that the department keeps in reserve, along with some much-needed school supplies.

“These are the moments which make being a police officer worth it,” Young said in a social media post.

See video of the interaction below:

Comments / 8

D D
2d ago

thankfully our police departments and sheriff department have always had awesome people working for them, full of officers we are proud of. thank you for being you

Reply
2
 

