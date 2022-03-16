Daytona Beach police help family of man found digging through dumpster looking for toys

Daytona Beach police The Daytona Beach police chief said he spotted a man digging through a dumpster while driving around the city during Bike Week. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach police chief said he spotted a man digging through a dumpster while driving around the city during Bike Week.

When he stopped to talk to the man, Chief Jakari Young said he turned the conversation into an opportunity to help.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Young said the man told him he was going through the dumpster looking for toys for his kids, one of whom had a birthday coming up.

With the help of Patrol Officer Sean Wagner and Patrol Captain Trisha Loomis, Young said they took the family to the department’s Valor Boulevard headquarters, where the kids were given toys that the department keeps in reserve, along with some much-needed school supplies.

“These are the moments which make being a police officer worth it,” Young said in a social media post.

See video of the interaction below:

©2022 Cox Media Group