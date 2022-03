Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has yet to splurge on a big-name free agent since joining the Boston Red Sox. Could Freddie Freeman be his first?. The Red Sox "remain very much in the mix" for the free-agent first baseman, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday. The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers also have interest in Freeman, per Heyman, but the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are "out of the bidding" after making other moves at corner infield.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO