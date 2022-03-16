ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in Jewett City gas station restroom area after fire

By Jenn Brink, Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway at a gas station in Jewett City Wednesday afternoon after a man was found dead in the restroom area following a fire.

Troopers were dispatched to assist at the scene of a fire at Chucky’s Mobil gas station on Main Street around 11:15 a.m. The fire was confined to a restroom inside the building and was put out by fire personnel.

State police said a man was found within the restroom area and pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed, according to investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiLeB_0eh1XQod00
An investigation is underway at Chucky’s Mobil gas station on Main Street in Jewett City on March 16, 2022.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and the Eastern District Major Crime Unit are investigating. The scene is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

