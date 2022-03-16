ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

South Brunswick School District will see another reduction in state aid

By JENNIFER AMATO, Managing Editor
 1 day ago
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – The South Brunswick School District is set to lose state aid funding for the 2022-23 school year, according to the S-2 funding formula Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in 2018. South Brunswick has seen its state aid reduced on an annual basis since that...

Hopewell Valley News

Officials: Franklin Township warehouse project will negatively impact North Brunswick

NORTH BRUNSWICK – Municipal officials in North Brunswick are concerned about a warehouse complex that is being considered in neighboring Franklin Township. Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack said a location on Route 27 across from the John Adams Elementary School and Seneca Road is an open property slated for review by the Franklin Township Zoning Board of Adjustment.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Activity books will help North Brunswick third graders learn about dangers of substance abuse

The North Brunswick Municipal Alliance was awarded a grant by the Partnership For a Drug-Free New Jersey and PSE&G. The grant is a collection of 200 activity books, "Life Choices,” to educate third graders about the dangers of substance use and misuse, and provide an opportunity for teachers, students and parents to work together on life skills for a healthy lifestyle. Pictured from left: North Brunswick Township Councilman Rajesh Mehta; Laura Pelszynski, co-chair of the Municipal Alliance; Matt Kravetsky, third grade teacher at Parsons Elementary School; Diana Whalen, principal of Parsons; and Lou Ann Benson, director of the North Brunswick Department of Public Works and coordinator of the Municipal Alliance.PHOTO COURTESY OF PETE CLARK.
NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Phil Murphy
North Brunswick, NJ
Local news for North & South Brunswick in Middlesex County, NJ.

