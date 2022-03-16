ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawk Getting Rehab After Found In A Field, Unable To Fly

By Jennifer McRae
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A hawk that was found injured in a field near Peyton is getting some help from humans. The bird couldn’t fly.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the bird had a head injury since they couldn’t determine any injuries to the wings.

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The bird is recovering at a rehab facility, the Nature Wildlife Discovery Center’s Reptor Campus in Pueblo. The goal is to release the hawk back into the wild after it recuperates.

