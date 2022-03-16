ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Microsoft says its had a breakthrough in quantum computer system

madison
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 14, Microsoft said it had created a circumstance in which it could...

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Got a Favorite Microsoft Store App? Microsoft Wants to Know

The Microsoft Store is full of gems, but not all of them get the exposure they deserve. Microsoft wants to fix that by allowing people to submit their fave apps on the Microsoft Store, and you can put forward your opinion right now. Microsoft's Search for the Best App. Recently,...
TECHNOLOGY
Metro International

Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

PARIS (Reuters) – U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union’s competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft’s contractual and business practices make it...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Microsoft introduces its DirectStorage API which promises to reinvent game storage

Microsoft has finally released its DirectStorage API to game developers. This means one of the most promising features of the Xbox Series X is coming to the PC. DirectStorage promises to bring faster loading times thanks to optimized NVMe SSD accesses. Previously, a game could only perform one in/out access at a time. This didn’t present any issues in the days of hard drives, but now that most gaming PC’s have SSDs that can transfer gigabytes per second with hundreds of thousands of in out operations per second (IOPS) it's clear that a better method was needed. Enter DirectStorage.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computer#Computer System
TheStreet

New Console Player Wants to Take Down Sony, Microsoft

If you've paid a shred of attention to the video game industry over the last few decades, you already know that three companies dominate it: Nintendo (NYDOY) , Sony (SNE) - Get Sony Corp. Report, and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report. While several other companies have tried to...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The iPad Air Got an Overdue Upgrade. Here's What Apple Changed

The iPad Pro, iPad and iPad Mini all received an update last year, but Apple forgot the iPad Air. That is, until Tuesday, when the company announced a new iPad Air during its "Peek Performance" event. It looks like it was worth the wait -- and, maybe, the best iPad for its price.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Cloud computing: Microsoft Azure ups the pressure on AWS

Microsoft Azure revenues might be lagging Amazon Web Services (AWS), but according to a new survey by enterprise IT management firm Flexera, adoption of Azure's cloud-computing options may now have overtaken AWS in some cases. Flexera's new 2022 State of the Cloud report gathered the opinions of 753 respondents in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Phone Arena

This might be your last chance to get Apple's 2020 iPad Air at a hefty discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Apple's newest candidate for the title of best tablet money can buy is here (aka up for pre-order), and that unsurprisingly means the previous iPad Air edition is no longer around. That's at least on Apple's end, because the 2020-released 10.9-inch slate can still be purchased from a number of major US retailers.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Europium and light: An innovative platform for quantum computers and communications

The ability to interact with light provides important functionalities for quantum systems, such as communicating over large distances, a key ability for future quantum computers. However, it is very difficult to find a material that can fully exploit the quantum properties of light. A research team from the CNRS and l'Université de Strasbourg, with support from Chimie ParisTech-PSL and in collaboration with German teams from KIT, has demonstrated the potential of a new material based on rare earths as a photonic quantum system. The results, which were published on 9 March 2022 in Nature, show the potential of europium molecular crystals for quantum memories and computers.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Characterizing super-semi sandwiches for quantum computing

Semiconductors are the foundation of modern technology while superconductors with their zero electrical resistance could become the basis for future technologies, including quantum computers. So-called "hybrid structures"—carefully crafted sandwiches made from superconductors and semiconductors—may lead to new quantum effects. However, convincing observations have remained elusive. Now, researchers at Institute of Science and Technology Austria (ISTA) with NYU collaborators found a way to probe such "super-semi sandwiches" and to reveal what is going on.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Where to buy the Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to find Microsoft’s next-gen console in stock

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock this morning at Very, Microsoft, Currys, Game, EE and Smyths. The Xbox All Access scheme is also available at Smyths Toys and Asda.We’re more than a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply-chain problem....
VIDEO GAMES
cbs17

LG vs. Samsung TV

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are so many 4K TVs on the market today that it can be challenging to wade through them all to find the right one for you. Luckily for consumers, the emergence of Samsung and LG as consistently top TV manufacturers makes that quite a bit easier. While they both have a good number of models to choose from, direct competition between the two companies has led to impressive releases in just about every price range.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Google Acquires MicroLED Startup Raxium for Future AR and MR Tech

After giving up on its virtual reality ambitions back in March of last year, it seems that Google is ready to enter the augmented reality space with its acquisition of Raxium, a startup dedicated to making MicroLED displays. Raxium is a five-year-old startup that's made impressive strides in the field...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Microsoft study finds 50 percent of leaders have plans for a full return to the office

Microsoft is posting the first findings from its 2022 Work Trend Index study today, March 16. Microsoft uses these survey findings to help inform how it shapes its software and services. Microsoft's second annual study results come from a survey of 31,000 people in 31 countries, plus an analysis of "trillions of productivity signals" in Microsoft 365 and labor trends on LinkedIn.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Start11 is fixing Windows 11’s Taskbar and showing up Microsoft

Stardock has updated its Start menu for Windows 11, which brings more options to help manage the Taskbar. Since the release of Windows 11 in November 2021, reception to the new Start menu has been mixed at best. The centered icons and the fewer features of the Start menu have frustrated some, and while feature updates from Microsoft have refined the Taskbar, users are still wanting more customization.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Apple working on Mac Studio, a Mac Mini and Mac Pro hybrid

Apple appears to be developing a new workstation called the Mac Studio, which is reportedly a cross between the Mac Mini and Mac Pro. There are two versions of the Mac Studio in development, according to the report from 9to5Mac. The first will feature the M1 Max chip (also in last year’s 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models) while the second will use an Apple silicon chip variant that’s more powerful than the M1 Max.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Microsoft will reveal ‘the future of hybrid work’ with Windows 11 on April 5th

Within the last year, Microsoft not only revealed a new generation of Windows, it fully dived in by launching Windows 11 last fall, and now it’s scheduled another preview event to discuss the “exciting future” of “Hybrid Work, Powered by Windows.” Set to take place on April 5th at 11AM ET, it will feature Windows exec Panos Panay showing off Microsoft’s security, productivity, and management features, both in the client and the cloud.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

New open-source software helps small chem labs easily access AI for reaction optimization

A team of experts at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has released a new open-source software program called Rxn Rover. It is designed to help chemistry researchers easily and affordably tap into the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate chemical reaction optimization and discovery, speeding the discovery and deployment of new technologies.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy