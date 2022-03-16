ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Good Shepherd homeless shelter celebrates anniversary

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Good Shepherd Center is Albuquerque’s longest-operating shelter for the homeless. The shelter will celebrate its 71st anniversary of service on St Patrick’s Day.

The celebration will be virtual this year. The virtual program is Thursday, March 17 from 6:00 – 8 p.m. There will be entertainment including Irish song and dance. The event will also honor Good Shepherd founder, Brother Mathias Barret. Included in the evening’s festivities will be information about the center, its history and programs available.

For more information and to participate in the virtual celebration visit gscnm.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#The Good Shepherd Center#St Patrick
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

