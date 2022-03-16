Family of man who died after arrest at Little Rock movie theater announces call for body cam video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The family of a Little Rock man who died in custody after being arrested after an altercation at a local movie theater held a news conference Wednesday to request the release of body cam video from the incident.

Family members of 30-year-old Terence Caffey claim they have seen little information on the arrest and death of Caffey late last year and are demanding the release of the body camera and surveillance footage of the incident.

Authorities said Caffey went to the Movie Tavern in Little Rock on December 10, 2021, and at some point got into an altercation with theater staff. An off-duty Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office deputy working as security then engaged with Caffey.

A spokesperson for the PCSO said medical personnel were called to the scene to check out both the deputy and Caffey, who had been taken into custody. However, sometime after he has arrested, the spokesperson said Caffey went into “medical distress” and lost consciousness.

He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Caffey’s family is being represented by attorney Ben Crump, a nationally-known personal injury and civil rights attorney who has also represented the family of Hunter Brittain, the Lonoke County teen shot and killed by a former deputy during a traffic stop last year.

During the news conference, Crump said what happened to Caffey was not right and claimed that the death certificate noted that the cause of death in the case was homicide. He said what started as an evening out with a young women ended in a killing.

“Terrence Caffey went on a date at the (Movie Tavern) movie theater, went to get popcorn, and ends up dead That’s not how the date was supposed to end,” Crump told reporters.

Crump also claimed that family members who have seen the video said Caffey told the off-duty deputy and workers at the theater that he could not breathe as he was being arrested.

“I will tell you all, the last moments of Terrence Caffey’s life were spent in agony,” he said.

Attorney Kenneth Abbarno then talked about the details of the autopsy report and death certificate, noting that there were “blunt-force injuries” to Caffey. Abbarno called the arrest was not just “a simple taking someone outside,” but rather called the incident an “aggressive, brutal murder.”

Little Rock attorney Marion Humphrey Jr. said he had watched the video of the arrest himself and claimed that Caffey also told police that he “was dying” and was motionless as he was being put in the back of a squad car.

He went on to say in his time growing up in Little Rock that he never called the police and refused to call them saying they don’t protect him.

“Where is the ‘Protect and Serve’ or is it just for some people? Is it for a people that don’t look like me?” Humphrey asked. “I tell you if there is a problem in my community I’m going to just have to figure out a way to solve it because I cannot rely on the police.”

