The Saint Peter's Peacocks upset the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of March Madness. The breakout star for the Peacocks was junior Doug Edert who came off the bench to make two huge three-pointers and all eight of his free throw attempts. Kentucky fans will have nightmares about Edert for years. Here are some images that might haunt their dreams.

