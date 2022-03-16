ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in early morning SF shooting

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood left one person dead early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 3:19 a.m. in the first block of Leavenworth Street.

San Francisco police said an arrest has been made in the case, but they did not immediately release any details about the suspect, victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

