Chris Jericho has thought about retiring 'Judas' as his entrance theme on more than one occasion. Ever since Chris Jericho left WWE, he has used his band Fozzy's hit-song Judas as his walk-out song. It has become a tradition for AEW fans in attendance to sing along with the tune as Jericho makes his way to the ring, even finishing the chorus once the music has stopped playing.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO