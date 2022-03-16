Fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” gather to share their love of the show

"Since its arrival in the show’s second season, 'The Snatch Game' has solidified itself as the moment in any given season when RuPaul and his fellow judges can suss out who can truly go all the way," says Manuel Bettancourt. "This is because the challenge distills the essence of what a great drag queen — someone worthy of being crowned 'America’s Next Drag Superstar' — needs in her arsenal. There’s humor, of course. And the ability to think on the spot. But the challenge also demands that queens excavate pop culture to deliver killer lines, all while illuminating something about their own approach to drag. One of the reasons 'Snatch Game' looms large over this now globe-spanning franchise is how perfectly it captures what RuPaul’s Drag Race first envisioned itself as: a showcase for the best and brightest in contemporary drag culture that harkens back to 20th century queer culture while modeling and uplifting a decidedly 21st century queer sensibility."

