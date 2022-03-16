Fans of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” gather to share their love of the show

Ah, DragCon. What was once a RuPaul pipe dream has suddenly become a fixture of the Drag Race media landscape. And like any RuPaul IP worth its salt, DragCon has made its way into maxi-challenge territory. This week, as they have for several seasons now, the queens must work together to program and host their very own DragCon panels. This particular genre of self-referential challenge truly tickles me. RuPaul has created a challenge to test a very specific skill set that drag queens must possess, but said skill set would not exist at all if RuPaul didn’t create the need for said skill set in the first place. Ru’s drag empire is now so vast that her show functions as an audition boot camp for all the other entertainment avenues into which she might slot her hundreds of children. And in this way, the content cycle feeds itself. An ouRuboros, if you will.
