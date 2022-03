The first games of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament are here as we get set for the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday. The four play-in games will narrow the field from 68 to 64 and serves as an early week appetizer for fans to get set for March Madness to get rolling this week. The First Four games will take place at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. The games will feature two games between No. 16 seeds, a game between No. 12 seeds (Wyoming vs. Indiana) and one final game between No. 11 seeds (Rutgers vs. Notre Dame). Once again, truTV is back as the little-known TV channel that is carrying some notable NCAA Tournament games. All four of the First Four games will air on truTV. Fans who don’t have cable can also watch the match streaming via Sling.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO