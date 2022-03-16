ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Somali community in Istanbul wants justice for migrants who died trying to cross border into Europe

wksu.org
 1 day ago

Over the years, Somalis trying to get to Europe have been...

www.wksu.org

The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

Three women and four kids who fled Russia's war on Ukraine have a new temporary home in Germany after a Russian immigrant offered them space in his small apartment. The seven refugees spent five days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland and then to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, where Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his home to them, according to public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.
IMMIGRATION
