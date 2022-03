It was a Sunday evening in February. The sky was clear, with a full moon and twinkling stars. The weather was chilly but not too cold to require a jacket. I sat with my husband, Joe, in the sunroom enjoying the clear skies, a glass of wine, and some quiet time. I had just returned to the room from my earlier meditation. But something was wrong. Something did not feel right. I had an eerie feeling. The feeling that something was about to happen and it was not good. I closed my eyes and set my intention for positive energy and protection, and slowly opened my eyes to stare into the beautiful clear sky. However, I could not shake the feeling off.

24 DAYS AGO