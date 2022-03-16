CDOT Opens New Eastbound I-70 Lanes In Central 70 Project Zone

(CBS4) — Commuters who drive a stretch of Interstate 70 daily noticed a big change Wednesday morning. It posed the potential for a slower commute.

This comes due to the lane shift as part of the Central 70 Project that made new, permanent lanes on eastbound I-70, east of I-25. These new lanes will be open for you to drive on a short stretch of the project between Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard.

RELATED: Drivers Can Expect Traffic Shift On Eastbound I-70 In Central 70 Project Zone This Week

This was the first full shift for drivers onto the permanent lanes in the lower sections. The rerouting of the lanes will free up space between the eastbound and westbound lanes, allowing crews to begin to installing intelligent transportation system as part of the future express lanes.

Colorado Department of Transportation says no detours will be planned, and drivers should expect delays as drivers get used to the new alignment.

“Potentially add an additional 10 minutes to your drive just as folks start to get used to the new configuration,” said Stacia Sellers, the CDOT Central 70 project communications manager. “Anytime there’s new lanes with a slight curve, we do see some slight slower times. So just make sure you’re building in some extra time to your morning commute this morning.”

CDOT also said that the final configuration of eastbound I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and Steele Street/Vasquez Boulevard should be complete by the end of the summer.

The installation of the 4-acre park over the highway is expected be completed in the fall.