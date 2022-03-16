ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to resettle war refugees

By Associated Press
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9n7i_0eh1UelC00

A Kentucky lawmaker has unveiled a proposal to set up a fund to help refugees from Ukraine and other war-torn countries resettle in the state.

Republican Sen. Chris McDaniel cited the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine in promoting the legislation, but he says the bill would apply broadly to families displaced by international conflicts.

His proposal was inserted into a bill that won approval from a Senate committee Wednesday.

The measure would set up a fund to appropriate $10,000 for each family relocating to Kentucky. The assistance would go to up to 5,000 families displaced by international conflict.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcdaniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Help Refugees#War#Republican#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
885K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy