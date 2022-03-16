Dominic Raab scolded by speaker for blaming ‘historic’ Labour mistakes made 12 years ago

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Dominic Raab in PMQs on Wednesday as he tried to blame Labour for mistakes made 12 years ago.

The House of Commons speaker told the deputy prime minister that he can't use history as a "defensive mechanism".

"I hate to say it, you can't keep going back to 12 years as a defensive mechanism," Mr Hoyle said.

"What I want you to do is stick to the generals... without talking about history. How far we want to go back is one thing in passing."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.