U.K.

Dominic Raab scolded by speaker for blaming ‘historic’ Labour mistakes made 12 years ago

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Dominic Raab in PMQs on Wednesday as he tried to blame Labour for mistakes made 12 years ago.

The House of Commons speaker told the deputy prime minister that he can't use history as a "defensive mechanism".

"I hate to say it, you can't keep going back to 12 years as a defensive mechanism," Mr Hoyle said.

"What I want you to do is stick to the generals... without talking about history. How far we want to go back is one thing in passing."

The Independent

Russia will be at ‘war with Nato’ if it bombs any of the alliance’s territory, Sajid Javid warns

Russia will be at “war with Nato” if it bombs any of the military alliance’s territory, Sajid Javid has warned – after Sunday’s missile attack just 15 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland.The health secretary said the West had made clear its response if any Nato member is attacked, stating: “Then it will be war with Nato and Nato would respond.”The comment came after more than 35 people were killed by more than 30 missiles that targeted a training facility in Yavoriv, close to the Polish border, with more than 130 people injured.The deadly strike came less than 24...
POLITICS
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth’s decision to give Camilla ‘queen consort’ title was made five years ago, royal expert claims

Queen Elizabeth offered her support to have Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, become queen, and everyone is on board. Amid her Platinum Jubilee, which marks the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, the reigning British monarch expressed her "sincere" wish that Camilla be known as "queen consort" when her eldest son, Prince Charles, is expected to succeed her to the throne.
U.K.
The Independent

Michael Gove wrongly says 300,000 visas given to Ukrainians – before admitting only 3,000 issued

Cabinet minister Michael Gove blundered over the number of Ukrainian refugees accepted by Britain – incorrectly claiming that 300,000 visas has been issued to those fleeing the Russian invasion.Challenged over the figures on Sky News, Mr Gove admitted he had got the figured wrong, before revealing that only around 3,000 visas had been granted on the Ukraine family scheme.The levelling up minister set out details of the new sponsorship route, allowing Britons to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees and receive a “thank you” payment of £350 per month.Mr Gove said “tens of thousands” of refugees could come through the...
U.S. POLITICS
