Several Philadelphia Attractions Will Donate All Admission Proceeds Saturday To UNICEF To Support Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can help support the people of Ukraine by visiting some of Philadelphia’s most well-known attractions. They’re donating 100% of this Saturday’s admission proceeds to UNICEF relief efforts.

Here are the participating institutions:

The African American Museum in Philadelphia

Carpenters’ Hall

The Betsy Ross House

Franklin Square

Independence Visitor Center

The Museum of the American Revolution

The National Constitution Center

If you can’t make it on Saturday, all of the sites will continue to collect donations for the rest of the month.

You can find more ways to help the people in Ukraine by clicking here .