Several Philadelphia Attractions Will Donate All Admission Proceeds Saturday To UNICEF To Support Ukraine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can help support the people of Ukraine by visiting some of Philadelphia’s most well-known attractions. They’re donating 100% of this Saturday’s admission proceeds to UNICEF relief efforts.
Here are the participating institutions:
- The African American Museum in Philadelphia
- Carpenters’ Hall
- The Betsy Ross House
- Franklin Square
- Independence Visitor Center
- The Museum of the American Revolution
- The National Constitution Center
If you can’t make it on Saturday, all of the sites will continue to collect donations for the rest of the month.
You can find more ways to help the people in Ukraine by clicking here .
