Philadelphia, PA

Several Philadelphia Attractions Will Donate All Admission Proceeds Saturday To UNICEF To Support Ukraine

By CBS3 Staff
 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can help support the people of Ukraine by visiting some of Philadelphia’s most well-known attractions. They’re donating 100% of this Saturday’s admission proceeds to UNICEF relief efforts.

Here are the participating institutions:

  • The African American Museum in Philadelphia
  • Carpenters’ Hall
  • The Betsy Ross House
  • Franklin Square
  • Independence Visitor Center
  • The Museum of the American Revolution
  • The National Constitution Center

If you can’t make it on Saturday, all of the sites will continue to collect donations for the rest of the month.

You can find more ways to help the people in Ukraine by clicking here .

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Chef Flies To Poland To Serve Up Support For Ukrainian Refugees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More people from the area are heading to the warzone near Ukraine to help. A chef is serving up support as well. “I will never forget this experience,” said Michael Strauss, owner of Mike’s BBQ in South Philly. A last-minute decision is making a difference for complete strangers. “I just told my wife ‘I’m going to Poland,'” he said. The chef felt compelled to help Ukrainian refugees after he saw the devastation unfold on TV following the Russian invasion. “What pushed me over the line with this, I really don’t know. I don’t think I have ever seen anything like this before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2-Year Anniversary Of COVID-19 Lockdown, Stay-At-Home Orders In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wednesday marks two years since COVID-19 forced Philadelphia to go on lockdown. On March 16, 2020, the City of Philadelphia halted all non-essential business activity and government services. A stay-at-home order also went into effect. Essential workers began making their heroic sacrifices. Statewide shutdowns also began ramping up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. More than 5,000 people in Philadelphia have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Three 3’s Brewing Company Helping Ukrainian Refugees With Special Beer Recipe

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — Americans across the country and right here in the Delaware Valley want to do their part and help the people of Ukraine. That includes those behind a South Jersey brewery. “We saw everything going on in Ukraine and it’s just an atrocity, everything that’s happening over there,” said Mike Geller, owner of Three 3’s Brewing Company. Brewing up a special recipe to help Ukrainian refugees at Three 3’s Brewing Company in Hammonton. “We may not be Ukrainian and we may not be from over there, but we still feel for them,” Geller said. Geller says they wanted to do something...
HAMMONTON, NJ
CBS Philly

KleinLife Jewish Community Center Collecting Donations During Purim For Ukrainians As Russia’s Invasion Intensifies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Help continues to pour in for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion intensifies. Ukrainian immigrants are doing what they can to send money back home. Meanwhile, for some of them, there’s an ironic celebration happening. “Very bad situation and I hate Putin and hate the government,” said Ala Rosenthal, a Ukrainian immigrant. War is clouding over the typically joyous celebration of Purim. This celebration was held at the KleinLife Jewish Community Center in Northeast Philadelphia. It comes as many of the people here are hearing of horror stories from Ukraine. “The people are afraid,” Rosenthal said. “The little children.” Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia region...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Rebroadcast Of Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you missed Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on Sunday, you’re in luck. CBS3 will rebroadcast the parade on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon. Viewers can also watch the parade above in the player.  What: Rebroadcast of Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. When: Thursday, March. 17, 2022. Time: 9 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Click here to check out stories from CBS3 on those who participated in the parade on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department To Provide Update On Broken Main Repairs In Queen Village

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, residents in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood could finally get an update on a broken water main that has disrupted their lives for nine months. Last July, the 130-year-old main burst on 6th and Bainbridge Streets, flooding homes and several stores. Fast-forward, and now some of the streets in the area remain blocked. The Philadelphia Water Department will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday night to update their efforts to repair the streets and to answer questions about damage claims. A spokesperson says the work is on track to be completed by the end of April.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Alliance For Philly Public Schools Asks School District To Pause Superintendent Search; Plans Protest For Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s now an emerging effort to force the Philadelphia School District to pause its search for a new superintendent. A group called Alliance For Philadelphia Public Schools has planned a protest on Thursday afternoon. They want to know why the three final candidates for the job don’t include women or anyone from the city. Meanwhile, Tony Watlington, the final candidate for the job, met with the community during a town hall at district headquarters Wednesday night. He is the superintendent of Rowan Salisbury Schools in North Carolina. The other two candidates, Krish Mohip and John Davis, held their town halls earlier this week. The school board told Eyewitness News it hopes to make a final decision by next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Niche Names Chesterbrook ‘Best Place To Live In America’

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (CBS) — If you’re looking for a new place to call home, go no further than Chester County. In fact, Chesterbrook is the best place to live in the entire country, according to the Pittsburgh-based company Niche. The company reviewed thousands of towns and cities, ranking them based on resident ratings. Several other Pennsylvania towns made the top 100: 3rd: Penn Wynne 6th: Ardmore 28th: Swarthmore 43rd: Narberth 95th: Berwyn
CHESTERBROOK, PA
Betsy Ross
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Superintendent Candidate Tony Watlington Will Meet With Community Members Wednesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The final candidate for the job of Philadelphia Schools Superintendent will meet with community members Wednesday night. Tony Watlington is the superintendent of Rowan Salisbury schools in North Carolina. On Tuesday night, Krish Mohip met parents, students, and staff during a town hall at district headquarters. John Davis, chief of Baltimore Schools, made his rounds Monday. The school board hopes to make a decision by next week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Rash Of Shootings Across Philadelphia Tuesday Night As Activists Fear Increased Violence With Warm Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a violent night across the city of Philadelphia. There was a rash of shootings Tuesday night, including one in Olney where police say three men were shot during a birthday party. It happened in the 4800 block of Lawrence Street around 8 p.m. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition, the other is stable. No arrests have been made. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to see more shootings on a nice night like Tuesday where more people were out with the warmer weather. A local mom and activist who lost two sons of her...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Russia-Ukraine War Complicating Jersey Shore Businesses’ Summer Hiring Season

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Jersey Shore businesses are crunching the numbers to see if they will have enough summer workers to stay open all season. The war in Ukraine is throwing a wrench into the calculations. Jersey Shore towns are facing a worker shortage. As summer slowly approaches, businesses and amusement parks are scrambling to fill seasonal positions. Brian Hartley from Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City says hiring has been a struggle. “We are trying to compete with everybody, everyone’s looking for the same workers, whether it’s local or the J-1 Visa kids,” Hartley said. The J-1 Visa is a four-month program providing...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Four Local Finalists Named For James Beard Awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A taste of success for Philadelphia’s fantastic restaurant scene. Four local finalists were just named Wednesday for the prestigious James Beard Awards. The finalists include Ellen Yin, who is nominated for restaurateur of the year. Yin owns several restaurants, including Fork, a.kitchen + a.bar, and High Street Philly. The other local finalists are Jesse Ito, Cristina Martinez, and Nok Suntaranon. They are all competing for the title of the best chef in the mid-Atlantic. The winners will be announced in June.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Unicef#Ukraine#Charity
CBS Philly

Inaugural Philadelphia Polo Classic To Introduce City To ‘Sport Of Kings’ This September

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This summer, khakis, polo shirts and sundresses are set to return to Fairmount Park in a big way as the city launches its own polo tournament. Among the backers is a West Philadelphia native who became a national champion. “Horses often change so many lives and also help people who are dealing with daily struggles,” Kareem Rosser said. Rosser knows the struggles well. He grew up in West Philly and says he was going down some wrong paths until he found the path to the Chamounix Equestrian Center. “At first, they’re intimidating but eventually, you realize they are just beautiful...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County Church Brings Online Humanitarian Operation To Help People Of War-Torn Ukraine

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (CBS) — The response for donations to help the people of war-torn Ukraine has been overwhelming across the region. More people wanting to help are stepping up in Delaware County. The volunteers are back at it. It’s Monday morning and the conversations are lighthearted and friendly at Holy Myrhh Bearer’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. But their work for people on the other side of the world is serious business. “We feel that it’s all family,” Father Daniel Troyan said. “No matter who’s over there. Whether they’re Ukrainian or not Ukrainian, living in Ukraine, we want to help as many people as we...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Ukrainian Food Festival In Jenkintown Raises Money For Medical Supplies Overseas

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — In Jenkintown, hundreds of people stood out in the cold to buy Ukrainian food like pierogies, potato pancakes, and borsch on Saturday. The Ukrainian Food Festival was held at St. Michael The Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church. All of the money raised will go toward medical supplies and equipment for military hospitals in Ukraine. The pastor says the church has been raising money since the start of the war. “We raised over $67,000 thus far,” Pastor Andriy Rabiy said. “And we shipped 700 individual medical kits and also machines that help wounds heal in the hospital.” Crumbl Cookies Jenkintown was part of that event and donated all of its proceeds to the cause.
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Superintendent Of Philadelphia Schools Candidate Krish Mohip Will Take Part In Virtual Town Hall Tuesday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  On Tuesday night, the second candidate for the superintendent of Philadelphia schools will get a chance to meet parents, students, and staff. Krish Mohip, Deputy Education Officer for the Illinois State Board of Education will take part in a virtual town hall. Tuesday morning Mohip met with a select group of parents. He’s also taking part in a discussion with students. On Monday night, candidate John Davis introduced himself during a virtual town hall from the school district’s education center in Spring Garden. Davis is the chief of schools in Baltimore and previously worked for the Washington D.C. schools. On Wednesday, the third candidate, will be introduced. He is Tony Watlington, who is the superintendent of the Rowan-Salisbury School District in North Carolina. The current superintendent of the Philadelphia School District Dr. William Hite, is stepping down at the end of this school year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Increasing Patrols After Attacks On Homeless In New York, Washington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are stepping up patrols in areas where homeless people congregate after attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. Police believe this is the gunman responsible. They say earlier this month in Washington, he approached at least three homeless men and shot them while they slept on the street, killing one. On Saturday in New York, at least two more similar assaults occurred. One person died. The PPD is closely monitoring this joint investigation between @ATFHQ, @NYPDNEWS, and @DCPoliceDept. While there does not appear to be a nexus to any similar assaults in Philadelphia at this time, @PhillyPolice will be increasing patrols in affected communities. https://t.co/qc2ZVjxBPY — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) March 14, 2022 There is a $70,000 reward in the case.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Celebrates 250th St. Patrick’s Day Parade After 2 Year Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following Sunday mass, it was off to one of the nation’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations – the 250th Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Thousands gathered along Market Street and in front of Independence Hall to watch those with Irish roots celebrate their heritage.    And even more tuned in from home to watch the parade on The CW Philly. The Eyewitness News morning team hosted our live coverage and several other familiar faces were seen in the parade. The sights and sounds of the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade were on full display Sunday as it returned to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Volunteers In Montgomery County Working Long Hours To Get Donations Packaged, Shipped To Ukraine

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Volunteers in Montgomery County are working long hours to get donations packaged and ready to ship to Ukraine. Volunteers say while they may be far in distance, their hearts and hands are of service to the people of Ukraine. “We started from 27 packages and then next day we’re so blessed people helping us and now we already shipped more than 6,000 packages,” a volunteer said. With no formal training, they’ve been at the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center in Jenkintown working to fill up trucks with items that will eventually land in Poland. “No, no I’m a realtor. I...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

East Falls Woman Returns Home To Philadelphia After Taking Care Of Ailing Mother In Ukraine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An East Falls woman just returned home from Ukraine where she went on a harrowing journey to get her mother to safety. On Saturday night, CBS3 spoke with the woman who left eight days after the bombings started. “I asked her, ‘Mom, please wait for the victory, wait for the victory,’” Valentyna Levytsky said.  That plea is one of the last things Levytsky said to her mother as the Russian invasion forced them to flee her home in Kyiv. “We left everything,” she said. “I just grabbed basic needs.” The two of them as well as her brother loaded up a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

