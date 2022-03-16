ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado's Most Unique Airbnb Is Close To Denver

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nD2tY_0eh1UXWz00
Photo: Getty Images

Airbnbs are part of the vacation experience. A comfortable one can enrich your trip with amenities, proximity to certain destinations, and other perks. Some hosts can take it a step beyond with their unique Airbnbs across the country.

That's why Trips to Discover released their list of the most unique Airbnbs in every state. These fascinating accommodations include castles , treehouses, houseboats, igloos, and much more.

Whether you're a tourist or need a domestic staycation, the most interesting Airbnb in Colorado is...

The Historic Trolley Car in Wheat Ridge!

Here's what K.C. Dermody had to say about this Airbnb:

"Enjoy a unique, budget-friendly and cozy stay for two in the Denver Streetcar Trolley Guest House. It includes the original design features, a gas fireplace, and a private outdoor patio that overlooks a seasonal creek, set on a property with farm animals. Cool, funky, and, goats! What more can you ask for? And, you’ll be within easy reach of downtown Denver too."

The listing also displays an amazing 4.97 out of five stars, as well. Marissa was a guest at the Historic Trolley Car in February and described her experience:

"Unique homey stay! This was our favorite Airbnb to date. The hosts are generous and friendly, the place has everything you need and is very cute and comfortable. We loved playing with the dogs, feeding the goats, and even zip lining in the backyard. Would definitely recommend staying here if you get the chance!"

Click here to check out Trips to Discover 's full list of amazing Airbnbs.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Hosting a Sale with Roundtrip Flights as Cheap as $98

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Denver#Goats#Getty Images Airbnbs#The Historic Trolley Car
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX21News.com

Snow moving into southern Colorado tonight through Thursday

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Snow is increasing for the Pikes Peak Region as a front moves overhead Wednesday evening. Cold air will move in quickly behind it as snow expands south and east and temperatures will drop into the teens. Snow will begin to pick up in coverage and intensity...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Why Denver Heroin Users Are Switching to Fentanyl

This is the second in a series of stories on fentanyl and overdoses in Colorado. Click to read part one, "Fentanyl and Other Drugs Killing the Most Coloradans." A decade ago, heroin was widely viewed as the most dangerous street drug not just in Denver, but in Colorado as a whole. But the latest statistics from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reveal that overdose deaths from heroin have been falling in recent years, while those related to the synthetic drug fentanyl have been heading in the opposite direction.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado food distributor plans to lay off more than 100

COLORADO, USA — A regional food distributor with a large warehouse northeast of Denver is eliminating 122 jobs in May after losing a client contract. DPI Specialty Foods Rocky Mountain, in Henderson, notified Adams County and state labor officials that it would cut the jobs over a 14-day period starting May 10.
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
951
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy