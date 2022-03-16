ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WXYZ-TV named as a finalist for 2022 Silver Gavel Awards

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
The American Bar Association has named WXYZ-TV as a finalist for the 2022 Silver Gavel Awards .

WXYZ-TV’s “Probate Problems: Reforming Michigan’s Guardianship Laws” was announced as a finalist in the television category alongside reports from 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.

WXYZ-TV investigative reporter Heather Catallo, reporter Kimberly Craig, videographers Johnny Sartin, Jr. and John Ciolino, and video editor Randy Lundquist worked on the project.

The American Bar Association says they present the Silver Gavel Awards every year to those who have been “exemplary in helping to foster the American public’s understanding of law and the legal system.”

7 Investigator Heather Catallo has been investigating problems in Michigan's guardianship system since 2017. To see stories from her reporting on probate laws, go here: https://www.wxyz.com/probate .

