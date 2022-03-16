ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor kidnapping plot trial set to resume Thursday after COVID-19 delay

By Karie Herringa
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
The trial of the four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer will resume Thursday morning after being delayed for several days after an essential trial participant tested positive for COVID-19.

The person who tested positive has not been identified.

The trial started last week with jury selection on Tuesday. By 5:15 p.m. that day, a jury had been seated . Day two of the trial kicked off on Wednesday with opening statements, followed by witness testimony. The first witness to testify in the case was FBI agent Todd Reineck.
Last Thursday, day three of the trial started with Reineck being cross-examined by the defense. Three FBI agents took the stand Thursday, sharing secret audio recordings obtained by undercover informants, 3D renderings of key locations and how the government surveilled the group of accused men.

Testimony was scheduled to continue on Monday but was delayed after an essential trial participant tested positive for COVID-19.

Court records now state there are “no further complications” and the trial will resume Thursday, March 17, at 8:30 a.m.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Covid#Fbi#Audio Recordings
