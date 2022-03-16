Political hopeful from the Upstate charged with DUI after crash

A political hopeful from the Upstate has been charged with DUI after a crash last weekend. State House District 5 Candidate Allan Quinn was arrested after a crash in Pickens County. The wreck happened around 12:30 Saturday morning on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

Police say Quinn crashed his car into a guard rail and it caught on fire. The incident report says a friend of Quinn's told police she was with him at a bar prior to the crash. The report also says Quinn fell down as he couldn't stand on his own power and told police he had drank "a couple of beers" before the crash.