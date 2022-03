HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Henry County Board voted to give all county households ARP funds through a $50 electric utility credit, the board said in a media release. Henry County was awarded a $9.5 million American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in early 2021, the board said. The county board voted on Jan. 20 to use about $1.1 million of the funds to provide direct household relief on the April 2022 electric bill.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO