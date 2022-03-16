ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

King County seeking public comment on proposed fireworks enforcement rules

White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 2 days ago

King County Local Services is seeking public input on a proposed ordinance that establishes a complaint-based process for warnings and citations for fireworks violators.

This is the first year that consumer fireworks are banned in unincorporated King County, including the White Center area.

“Now that the County Council has made the decision to ban consumer fireworks in the unincorporated areas, it’s just as important that we establish an enforcement system that is fair and effective,” said King County Fire Marshal Chris Ricketts. “From the start, our priority has been to educate the public about these new rules, and these amendments reflect that approach. It’s also as equally important that we hear from the community.”

As we previously reported, in April 2021 the King County Council adopted Ordinance 19276, which prohibits the retail sale and discharge of consumer fireworks.

Now that consumer fireworks are prohibited in the unincorporated areas, King County is working to establish a complaint-based process that addresses violators and wants to hear from the public.

Residents can submit their comments on the proposed ordinance through April 10. The amendments include:

  • Classifying violations as “civil violations” rather than criminal. It also specifies that a violation of a “reckless manner which creates a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another person or damage to the property of another” is classified as a gross misdemeanor.
  • Requiring a public complaint be filed with the Permitting Division of King County Local Services to trigger enforcement of fireworks violations and imposition of civil penalties. Complaints must:
  • Include enough information for the violation to be actionable.
  • Be specific to violations occurring on properties in unincorporated King County.
  • Be tracked by the department for reporting purposes.
  • Establishing the procedures for issuing warnings and citations for violations, specifically that:
  • A warning will be issued for the first complaint against the person, and a citation will be issued for the second complaint.
  • Warnings/citations can be revoked or modified by the director if there is an error.
  • The director’s decision on contested warnings/citations is appealable to the hearing examiner.
  • Warnings/citations must tracked by the department for reporting purposes.

To read a draft of the Proposed Fireworks Enforcement Ordinance, as well as a plain language summary of the proposed changes, visit Permitting’s Legislation for public review and comment page.

Comments may be submitted via the following methods:

  • Postal mail: Robin Proebsting, King County Permitting Division, 35030 SE Douglas St. Suite 210, Snoqualmie, WA 98065-9266
  • Voicemail: 206-263-3000
  • E-mail: permittinglegislation@kingcounty.gov

LINKS

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rep. Don Young, longtime Alaska congressman, dies at 88

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Don Young, who was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the U.S. House, has died. He was 88. His office announced Young’s death in a statement Friday night. “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young...
The Hill

Biden warns Beijing: No 'material support' to Russia

President Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that Beijing would face consequences if it provides “material support” to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. “President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia,”...
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Snoqualmie, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
NBC News

House passes CROWN Act banning discrimination against Black hairstyles

The House on Friday passed the CROWN Act, which would ban hair-related discrimination. The measure, H.R. 2116, passed in a vote of 235-189 along party lines. It was introduced by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., CROWN stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. It prohibits "discrimination based on an individual's texture or style of hair." The bill will now go to the Senate for consideration.
Fox News

Arnold Schwarzenegger makes passionate plea to Russia amid Ukraine invasion: ‘You can stop this war’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Russian mistakes mean war likely to last

Russia’s grinding attack on Ukraine is threatening to drag on for weeks, worsening the death toll on both sides and exacerbating an already serious humanitarian crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin seriously miscalculated the ability of his forces to overcome the Ukrainians quickly, a mistake that has led to heavy losses for the Kremlin, according to officials and experts.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#The County Council#The King County Council
FOXBusiness

Kemp signs law suspending Georgia gas taxes through May

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a law suspending Georgia's motor fuel tax through the end of May. Lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly approved House Bill 304 without opposition, in an attempt to give drivers a break from high gas prices. Georgia’s gasoline price...
Fox News

Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns in NFL shocker

In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Browns’ persistent pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has finally paid off. The 26-year-old signal-caller, who a grand jury recently declined to indict following a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault and harassment, will be heading to Cleveland next season after being traded from Houston in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NFL
White Center Blog

White Center Blog

139
Followers
374
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy