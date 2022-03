ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - 68 scouts competed in a classic stock car race in Escanaba. The scouts, from Delta County and Manistique, challenged each other to see who’s car was the fastest. The boys and girls sculpt and paint their own cars out of five-ounce wood blocks to race down the test track. First, second and third place receive trophies.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO