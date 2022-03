For 50 years geologists have been slicing slivers off the Apollo missions' lunar rocks for analysis, making many important discoveries in the process. Two samples, however, have remained sealed in a vacuum all that time. Now, NASA has opened one. The superstitious might see this as a dangerous move, equivalent to opening a cursed tomb or other bad omens, but NASA is above such irrational fears, and anyway, how much worse could 2022 get?

