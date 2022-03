FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — A former Arkansas sheriff has been sentenced to four years in prison after he assaulted two people that he had in custody. 54-year-old Anthony Boen, who was the Franklin County sheriff at the time of the crimes, is set to pay a $4,800 fine and have an additional two years of "supervised release" after his initial four-year prison sentence.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO