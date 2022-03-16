ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Heartstopper' Trailer Reveals New Teenage Queer Romance Series

By Hilary Remley
Collider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has just released a new trailer and release date for their new series, Heartstopper, which is set to premiere this April. The new trailer gives us a look into the coming of age love story that follows imaginative teenager Charlie as he navigates a budding new relationship with a...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

She-Hulk Promo Reveals First Look at Tatiana Maslany's New Marvel Hero

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to introduce new franchises and characters, we're on the cusp of the debut of She-Hulk, a live-action series that is set to premiere on Disney+ later this year. The new show will introduce Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany's take on Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, and fans have been eagerly awaiting more details around the series after its first footage debuted during Disney+ Day 2021. In particular, fans have been looking forward to a more concrete look at Maslany's character in her She-Hulk form — and that appears to have arrived, thanks to some newly-showcases photos of the show's merchandise. Several listings for officially-licensed Thermoses have surfaced on Amazon, which show multiple pieces of promo art of She-Hulk herself.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Love Is Blind’ Creators Reveal Spicy New Dating Series ‘The Ultimatum’ on Netflix: Watch the Trailer

Click here to read the full article. As “Love Is Blind” comes to an end, “The Ultimatum” is born. During the Season 2 reunion special of the hit dating series, Netflix announced a new upcoming series from the same team. “The Ultimatum,” which comes from “Married at First Sight” and “Love Is Blind” producer Kinetic Content and creator Chris Coelen, follows six couples on the verge of marriage. While one partner is ready to say “I do,” the other isn’t sure. That’s where the ultimatum comes in: The pairs have eight weeks to either commit to marriage or move on from each...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Locke
Person
Alice Oseman
Person
Sebastian Croft
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Reacts To The Box Office Success Of The Batman

Although Ben Affleck has held down the Batman mantle in the DC Extended Universe mantle since 2016, until this past weekend, DC Comics’ Caped Crusader hadn’t led a live-action solo movie since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. But now the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman is here and it’s gotten off to a great start at the box office, making $128.5 million domestically over its first days of availability to the public. Now Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has commended The Batman on its successful first weekend.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Queer#Television#British#Lgbtq
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds’ ‘The Adam Project’ Lands at No. 3 Among Top Netflix Movie Launches

Ryan Reynold’s original Netflix movie The Adam Project — about a time-traveling fighter pilot — flew to big viewership numbers in its debut on the streamer over the March 11-13 weekend. According to Netflix, the family friendly film scored 92.4 million hours viewed, the third-biggest opening weekend since the streamer instituted new metrics and began reporting numbers on a weekly basis last year. And there was a substantial number of repeat viewers.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dune,' 'King Richard' and More Oscar-Nominated Editors Break Down Their Films' Endings2021 Global Box Office Down 50 Percent From Pre-Pandemic Times: MPA Report'Deadpool 3': Shawn Levy...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

'The Informant' Trailer Reveals HBO Max's Hungarian Spy Series

If you’re lacking some European thriller on your watchlist, HBO Max has got your back. The streaming giant is set to launch globally The Informant, a spy series from Hungary that is set in the 80s – not the best time to be a spy. The story follows an informant that, in order to save his brother, has been forced to infiltrate a group of radicals and report on them. So he has to pretend to be having the time of his life while worrying about being caught.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Weekend Family' Trailer Reveals Disney+ First French Original Series

Disney+ has just announced that Weekend Family, the streaming service's first French Disney+ original series will begin streaming in the United States this March. The series originally started streaming on Disney+ in France, Spain, Australia, and several other markets this February. Weekend Family will become available in the United States and the United Kingdom on March 09, 2022.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage's new movie lands rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Nicolas Cage plays... Nicolas Cage in a meta comedy that has a 100% score on movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The upcoming, bizarre The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent sees the prolific actor play a fictionalised version of himself. In a creative rut and swamped with debts, this Nic Cage lives in a hotel awaiting his next, big break.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The First Trailer For The New Kardashians' Reality Series Has Been Released

The Kardashians are getting more air time. Hulu just dropped the first trailer for The Kardashians, the new reality series starring the Kardashian-Jenner clan set to kick off next month. A follow-up to the long-running Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the new show will premiere on Hulu on April 14,...
TV SERIES
Raleigh News & Observer

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer: New Star Wars Series Coming to Disney+

It’s going to be a good summer for Star Wars fans. Earlier this year, Disney announced a new spinoff limited series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi, a key figure in Star Wars prequel trilogy films like The Phantom Menace, will premiere in late May of this year. The new series is titled simply Obi Wan Kenobi and, today, Disney released the first teaser trailer for the show.
STAR, NC
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy