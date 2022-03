Sunday's Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Bernabeu -- stream LIVE, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+ -- might not be decisive in terms of LaLiga's title race, but it's still a fiery rivalry with plenty on the line. (The lines, from Caesars: +110 for Real Madrid, +225 for Barcelona, and +265 for the draw.) For Real Madrid, it's the final real hurdle between them and winning the league, while for Barcelona, Xavi has a great chance to show just how quickly the Blaugrana revolution is going.

