ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Grand slams adopt 10-point tiebreaks for final sets

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OW3BW_0eh1Qc8a00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QyB6f_0eh1Qc8a00

All four grand slam events in men’s and women’s tennis have agreed to use a 10-point tiebreak for deciding sets.

That means no more marathon matches such as Novak Djokovic’s 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) victory over Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final, or John Isner’s dramatic 70-68 fifth-set battle with Nicolas Mahut in 2010 at Wimbledon.

Moving forward, all matches going five sets for men (or three sets for women) will be decided by a sudden-death, first-player-to-10 tiebreak after it gets to 6-6.

The same system has been in place at the Australian Open since 2019.

The unified approach announced Wednesday was described as a “trial” for the next 12 months. It will debut at the French Open in May.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Fox News

Martina Navratilova: Lia Thomas wins should have an 'asterisk'

Martina Navratilova, widely considered one of the greatest female tennis players in history, suggested that when transgender swimmers like Lia Thomas win women's races, they should have "an asterisk" by the victory because "the rules are not correct." Navratilova's comments came after Lia Thomas, a University of Pennsylvania swimmer, won...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas reacts to Tiger Woods dressing as Batman at Comic Con

Justin Thomas heads into the Valspar Championship upbeat despite a "weird" week at The Players Championship. Thomas his sixth PGA Tour event at Innisbrook Resort this week off the back of a T33 finish at TPC Sawgrass. One thing that stood out as he attempted to defend his title was...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand#Tiebreaks#Indian
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'I cannot make drastic changes like...'

Rafael Nadal is still unbeaten in 2022, having won the first 17 games played. This formidable start to the season earned him three trophies, including the Australian Open. The former world number 1 made a memorable ride in Melbourne Park, finally finding some luck in a tournament that had often been hostile to him in the past.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend had a great tennis idea!

One of the most in-form tennis players of recent times is the American Taylor Fritz. The current number 20 in the world ranking is one of the protagonists of the slow but continuous rebirth of the stars and stripes tennis and is achieving excellent results. Since the end of last...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ News Channel 3

Thursday Thriller: Rafa survives tough test from Kyrgios, stays perfect on season and advances to Indian Wells semifinal

Rafael Nadal continues his run at Indian Wells, all part of a perfect season and an incredible career. Witnessing greatness 🙌@RafaelNadal fires past Kyrgios in the match of the tournament 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach an 11th semifinal in the desert#IndianWells pic.twitter.com/z5ziH2HW3T— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 18, 2022 The 35-year-old Spaniard was tested by The post Thursday Thriller: Rafa survives tough test from Kyrgios, stays perfect on season and advances to Indian Wells semifinal appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy uses his downtime and weather delays well.

Although it took him almost two full days to complete his first round at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy managed to spend some quality time with his wife and child during weather delays. McIlroy, playing alongside fellow major champions Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, took parts of three days to complete his first round.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Gael Monfils gives thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz's game, future

Former world No. 6 Gael Monfils was impressed by the level Carlos Alcaraz delivered during their Indian Wells clash as he has tipped the Spaniard to achieve big things. Monfils, seeded at No. 26, didn't have much success in his first meeting against Alcaraz as the Spaniard handed the Frenchman a 7-5 6-1 loss.
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

John Isner names Roger Federer as GOAT

American tennis star John Isner was a guest on Tennis Channel's Warm & Fuzzy and there he was asked with which tennis player he would most want to be trapped in an elevator with. Isner, a former world No. 8, named Roger Federer and took the opportunity to call the Swiss as the greatest tennis player of all time.
TENNIS
KESQ

Nadal beats Kyrgios in 3 sets at Indian Wells, goes to 19-0

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (0), 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in a match featuring obscenities, underhand serves and smashed rackets. Nadal improved to 19-0 this year, the third-best start to a season since 1990. After the post-match handshake, Kyrgios walked to his seat and smashed his racket on the court. It bounced up and away, nearly striking a ball boy standing at the back of the court. Kyrgios walked off to a mix of boos and cheers.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
Tennis World Usa

Comedian Amber Ruffin fires stern warning to Naomi Osaka's heckler

Comedian Amber Ruffin showed some empathy to Noami Osaka and fired a warning to Osaka's heckler. Osaka was brought to tears after being heckled during her Indian Wells second round match. A heckler from the crowd yelled "Naomi, you suck" and the Japanese was visibly upset as she started crying and pleaded to the chair umpire to remove the heckler from the stadium.
CELEBRITIES
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy