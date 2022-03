Lia Thomas, swimming as a woman for the University of Pennsylvania, won the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday at the NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Atlanta. Thomas is a transgender athlete, who was for three years a member of the men’s swim team at Penn. He then took a year off, and took hormones to start living and competing as a woman, and has since joined the Penn women’s team. As a man, Thomas was in the middle of the pack for collegiate swimming, but as a woman, she entered the NCAA championships this week as the number one ranked woman swimmer.

