'Elden Ring' Has Already Sold a Mind-Boggling 12 Million Copies in Under Three Weeks

By Matt Villei
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFromSoftware has announced that their recently released game Elden Ring has surpassed a sizable milestone in under three weeks. The open-world game has sold an astonishing 12 million copies across all platforms and regions as of March 14, 2022, just 17 days after its release. Announced via a press...

The Only Games That Are More Perfect Than Elden Ring

"Elden Ring" was set up to be a hit from its first announcement trailer. After seeing that famous fantasy author George R. R. Martin was pairing up with Hidetaka Miyazaki, the creator of "Dark Souls," people were anticipating a great game. What people didn't expect was for "Elden Ring" to set a series record and to quickly become known as one of the best games in the history of gaming.
Digital Trends

Elden Ring sales data highlights its mind-boggling success

FromSoftware’s latest game, Elden Ring, has set records in the U.K. with a massively successful launch according to gamesindustry.biz. While only U.K. data is available so far, it sets the stage for a potentially record-breaking release. According to data given to the outlet by game sales data, or GSD,...
NME

‘Elden Ring’ speedrunner clears the game in under an hour

Speedrunner LilAggy has beaten FromSoftware’s latest release Elden Ring in less than an hour, officially becoming the first sub-hour Elden Ring completion. LilAggy is a well-known Souls game speedrunner who has held world records for multiple categories in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. (Via TheLoadout.) The speedrunner’s most recent accomplishment...
George R. R. Martin
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring billed as the start of a franchise "beyond the game itself"

Elden Ring could be the start of an entire new franchise for developer FromSoftware. In a press release announcing that Elden Ring has already sold 12 million copies, Yasuo Miyakawa, president and CEO of publisher Bandai Namco, said that "much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide. In like manner, we will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life. We will continue to create enjoyment and fulfillment through entertainment, so that we can come closer and connect to our fans around the world."
ComicBook

Elden Ring Sells Astonishing Amount Of Copies

An absurd amount of copies of Elden Ring have been sold, according to FromSoftware. It wasn't exactly a secret that Elden Ring has been a gigantic commercial success, but exact figures have been held close to the chest up until now. It has been a perfect storm for Elden Ring, as its amazing reviews helped it become the 38th highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic. Its immense reception has surely helped it become unavoidable for more casual gamers, especially as it dominates the talk across social media and gaming platforms like Twitch. With that said, it's hard to imagine Elden Ring would've been successful as it has been.
411mania.com

Skybound Games & Mega Cat Studios Reveal New Wrestling RPG WrestleQuest

– Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games have revealed a new wrestling-themed RPG called WrestleQuest. The game is due out for a release later this summer for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC. Here’s the full announcement and trailer for the game:. Mega...
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Highly-Rated Game Free for Limited Time

Epic Games via the Epic Games Store has made a highly-rated game completely free for a limited time. As it does every Thursday, Epic Games Store has replaced last week's free game with a new freebie. Sometimes this freebie is comprised of more than one game, but not this week. What this week does have to offer is Cities: Skylines. The popular city-builder is free until next Thursday when it will be replaced with In Sound Mind.
NME

Bandai Namco says ‘Elden Ring’ will expand “beyond the game itself”

Bandai Namco has suggested that Elden Ring may end up as more than a game, potentially entering other media formats and becoming a part of “everyone’s daily life”. Yasuo Miyakawa, president and CEO of Bandai Namco, said via a press release that “Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring in order to exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide.”
GamesRadar+

Five most exciting games revealed during Microsoft's ID@Xbox showcase

The latest ID@Xbox showcase gave us a look at a line-up of upcoming indie games headed to Xbox. With some first-time reveals, exciting trailers, and interviews with some of the developers behind the games, there was certainly plenty to digest. As well as highlighting some of the upcoming releases that will launch on Game Pass day one, we even got to see T-Pain play Crusader Kings 3 and start a new religion (yes, really). The ID@Xbox showcases are always great for highlighting some notable new indies on the horizon, with the added bonus of hearing directly from the people who are bringing them to us this year. But as a lengthy showcase with several ad breaks in between, it can be a lot to keep track of or stay on top of. As such, we've put together our favorite highlights from the showcase, with some of the most exciting games shown.
GamesRadar+

Nintendo quietly filed a patent for a new controller earlier this year

A new Nintendo controller patent has been discovered but it probably doesn’t mean much at this stage. As spotted by Nintendo Life, a Twitter user found a recent-ish patent for a controller filed by Nintendo. By the looks of it, it appears Nintendo filed for the patent originally back in July 2021, and it was published in January 2022.
NME

‘Super Smash Bros’ creator wins “Most Valuable Creator” at Famitsu Dengeki Awards

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of Super Smash Bros, has been declared the “Most Valuable Creator” at the Famitsu Dengeki Awards. Sakurai is best known for creating adorable pink bob character, Kirby, at the age of 19. Since then, he has also directed numerous acclaimed games including the Super Smash Bros series. Sakurai also directed Kid Icarus: Uprising on the Nintendo 3DS.
