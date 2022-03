The Season of Alola is in full-swing right now in Pokemon Go, and its already led to a handful of new Pokemon appearing from Sun and Moon. Pokemon like Litten, Popplio, and Rowlett can be easily found in the wild right now, and another Alolan Pokemon will soon be joining them: Oricorio! Niantic will be adding Oricorio as part of a global Festival of Colors event, starting on March 15th at 10 a.m. local time. In Pokemon Sun and Moon, Oricorio has four different forms, and those will appear during the event. However, each form of Oricorio will be exclusive to a specific region:

