Are we sleeping on Avatar 2? If we are, there are definite reasons. For starters, James Cameron’s sequel to his box-office busting Avatar feels like it has been delayed for far too long, so the concept of it actually opening in theaters one day strikes us as alien (no pun intended). Also, as financially successful as Avatar was (and still is), the movie’s not beloved in the way that an MCU or Star Wars movie might be, and so enthusiasm for a sequel is mid. And finally, because Avatar 2 is being sold as the first of FOUR planned Avatar movies on the horizon, the fandom is definitely meeting this one with healthy skepticism and an air of “show me” while we wait for footage of it to arrive.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO